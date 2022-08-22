Hakim Ziyech To Ajax Deal Gains Traction As Winger Flies To Amsterdam

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way back to Ajax this summer, with the winger reportedly visiting Amsterdam last night to discuss terms on a deal.

According to Dutch journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar, a plane landed in Amsterdam from Leeds Airport after the Chelsea match yesterday and it is believed that Ziyech was on that plane as he is rumoured to be closing in on a move back to Ajax.

The news of Ziyech taking a flight comes as a surprise, with the Moroccan making an appearance off the bench during Chelsea's defeat to Leeds, where he struggled to make an impact on the match.

Ziyech's Blues future has been up in the air for some time now this summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen to move the player on in an attempt to freshen up his front line.

Ziyech's cameo yesterday was his first appearance of the new league season after being left on the bench for the first two games against Everton and Tottenham, and it could well be his last, with his former side keen on bringing him back to the Netherlands.

Ziyech has scored 14 goals in 84 appearances for Chelsea since signing in February 2020 IMAGO / News Images

However, Ziyech returning all depends on what happens with Antony, who Ajax have rejected a £68million bid for from Manchester United.

The 22-year old Brazilian winger is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Ajax are holding firm on their stance that he is not for sale, so it remains to be seen exactly when Ziyech will finalise his exit from Stamford Bridge while Antony's future is still up in the air.

