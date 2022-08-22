Hakim Ziyech's Brother Hints At The Chelsea Winger Returning To Ajax
Hakim Ziyech has made the revolving list of Chelsea names set to depart the club this summer and an expectant move back to the Eredivisie has just got a lot more likely.
The signing of Raheem Sterling has thrown Thomas Tuchel's attacking ranks for a loop despite the exits of both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner opening up the space for more opportunities.
According to Monday's reports, the Moroccan has had multiple visits back in Amsterdam to discuss his potential return with Ajax keen to resign their star regardless of his less than impressive Chelsea career.
However, whether the club can afford to bring him in is dependent on what Manchester United can do to persuade them to give up Antony, having previously rejected a £68million bid and refusing to settle below their asking price.
Read More
The cryptic Instagram story from Ziyech's brother may be nothing more than a reminiscence of a more promising time but, as the speculation continues to escalate, it is difficult to ignore the timing of such a questionable picture.
The 29-year-old's short cameo in the defeat versus Leeds on Sunday could very well be his final minutes in blue, with supporters convinced they will be losing yet another attacker before the transfer window is up.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent
- Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's 'Head Turned' By Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon
- Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham
- Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?
- Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal
- Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury