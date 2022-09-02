Harvey Vale Signs New Contract And Leaves On Loan To Hull City

Chelsea seemed to have a very busy transfer deadline day, seeing old faces depart and new faces arrive.

Thomas Tuchel will welcome Swiss international Denis Zakaria who looks to strengthen the Blue's midfield on a year loan deal.

The Blues manager will also be reunited with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after managing to negotiate a 2 year deal with Barcelona which will see Marcos Alonso join the Spanish side.

Chelsea let quite a few youngsters leave on loan this summer with academy player of the year Harvey Vale being one of them.

Vale predominantly saw Premier League Two action with Chelsea's youth team but on occasions came onto Tuchels bench.

The English youngster did make a few appearances for the Blue's first team last season, coming off the bench in three FA Cup games.

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, Vale has joined Hull City on a year-long loan on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old has also signed a new four-year contract with Chelsea keeping him a Blue until 2026.

Hull City currently sit 11th in the Championship after seven games of the season with their next game against top-of-the-table Sheffield United.

