‘He Won’t Be Happy’ - Pundit on Kepa Arrizabalaga Joining Napoli

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has said that Chelsea should let Kepa Arrizabalaga leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

One of the craziest transfers in Chelsea's entire history is signing Kepa for an astonishing £72million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper ever.

Since joining, the Spaniard never really impressed and it forced the Blues to sign Edouard Mendy.

Kepa

Ever since signing, the Senegalese shot-stopper's form has meant that Kepa is now a bench player and it doesn't look like he'll ever return to number one.

Due to his current circumstances, there have been reports linking him with a move away.

The main club interested in the 27-year-old is Seria side Napoli and one pundit thinks that the Blues should let him leave this transfer window.

“Players with his sort of stature and price tag cannot be number two," Whelan told Football Insider.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

“He won’t be happy with his place as second fiddle at Chelsea right now. He’ll want to feel like a number one again – and hopefully the club will let him have that opportunity.

“I don’t think the club will stand in his way. Someone of his age and quality is wasted sitting on the bench.

“If he’s not going to be number one, Chelsea may as well try and capitalise on his value going up if he has a good season away at Napoli.”

