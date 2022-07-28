'He’d Be a Good Addition' - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Forward Would Be a Good Signing for Chelsea

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie thinks that Allan Saint-Maximin won't want to leave Newcastle United to join Chelsea.

Recently, Chelsea were linked with a move for one of Eddie Howe's key players, Saint-Maximin.

However, the £40million price tag that the Magpies placed on the Frenchman has put Thomas Tuchel's side off.

With Newcastle being taken over by the richest football club owners, they don't really need to sell players unless the player wants a move.

IMAGO / News Images

It doesn't seem realistic that Saint-Maximin would leave St James' Park this summer, especially after Howe took over and proved he can get performances out of them.

One pundit thinks that the Frenchman would be a good addition to Chelsea this summer if they could sign him.

“I don’t think he’ll want to go," McAvennie told Football Insider.

IMAGO / News Images

“Chelsea is a huge club, Newcastle are not yet but they’re going to be. It’s whether or not he wants to stay and be part of that build.

“He’s the one player I’d have kept because they were hopeless until Eddie Howe came in.

“For £40m he’d be a good addition. Him and [Raheem] Sterling playing up front, that would be interesting. They’d score lots of goals that’s for sure.“

Read More Chelsea News