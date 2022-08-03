Skip to main content

‘He’ll Be a Mainstay’ - Pundit on Why Marc Cucurella Chose Chelsea Over Manchester City

Frank McAvennie has said why he thinks Marc Cucurella decided to join Chelsea instead of Manchester City.

After a summer of having multiple deals hijacked by Barcelona, it's Chelsea's turn to hijack a transfer now.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer and he even handed in a transfer request to force through a move.

The Spaniard had a very impressive season with the Seagulls and with City selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, it meant they were light on left-backs.

Marc Cucurella

However, Man City had multiple bids rejected by Brighton and it opened the door for Chelsea to get the deal done.

Tonight, Fabrizio Romano reported that Todd Boehly has reached an agreement with Brighton for the Cucurella that is worth over £50million.

Some people are questioning why the Spaniard is not joining Manchester City but one pundit has said it could be due to game time.

If he goes somewhere else then he’ll be a mainstay," McAvennie told Football Insider.

Marc Cucurella

If he goes to another team, maybe not Man City, if he went to Man United he’d be playing all the time but at Man City he won’t.

Doesn’t matter what position goes in to Man City, you go in and you’re not going to get as much game time as you would like.

He’s a good player but is he going to get in every week? No, I don’t think that’ll happen.

