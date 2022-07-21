‘He’s a Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Cash in on 20-Year-Old Forward

Armando Broja has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer and one pundit thinks Chelsea should sell him.

There have been a lot of stories surrounding Chelsea's 20-year-old forward Broja in the past week.

West Ham have submitted a £30m bid for the Albanian and talks are currently ongoing between the two London sides.

However, Thomas Tuchel came out claiming that he doesn't expect Broja to leave Chelsea this summer despite the interest him.

A loan move has also been reported by some sources but not everyone thinks that would be a good deal for the Blues.

Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that the Blues should cash in on the Albanian this summer.

“Chelsea should be thinking about letting him go permanently.

“He’s 20 – he could end up like all of the other players who end up loaned out season after season.

“I think the £30million mark is about right considering the season he had at Southampton.

“He’s obviously not in Tuchel’s plans. West Ham need the stability of planning ahead with a striker they can count on for three or four years.

“The player needs to feel like he belongs somewhere, too. He’s a fantastic player, and he deserves to build a relationship with a new set of teammates rather than all this uncertainty.

“He’s got to be playing regularly – and Chelsea can get the money into the bank for their own targets if they let him go.

“It just makes more sense to do that and prepare to go back into the market to replace Lukaku.”

