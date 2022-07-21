Skip to main content

‘He’s a Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Cash in on 20-Year-Old Forward

Armando Broja has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer and one pundit thinks Chelsea should sell him.

There have been a lot of stories surrounding Chelsea's 20-year-old forward Broja in the past week.

West Ham have submitted a £30m bid for the Albanian and talks are currently ongoing between the two London sides.

However, Thomas Tuchel came out claiming that he doesn't expect Broja to leave Chelsea this summer despite the interest him.

Armando Broja

A loan move has also been reported by some sources but not everyone thinks that would be a good deal for the Blues.

Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that the Blues should cash in on the Albanian this summer.

“Chelsea should be thinking about letting him go permanently.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He’s 20 – he could end up like all of the other players who end up loaned out season after season.

“I think the £30million mark is about right considering the season he had at Southampton.

Armando Broja

“He’s obviously not in Tuchel’s plans. West Ham need the stability of planning ahead with a striker they can count on for three or four years.

“The player needs to feel like he belongs somewhere, too. He’s a fantastic player, and he deserves to build a relationship with a new set of teammates rather than all this uncertainty.

“He’s got to be playing regularly – and Chelsea can get the money into the bank for their own targets if they let him go.

“It just makes more sense to do that and prepare to go back into the market to replace Lukaku.”

Read More Chelsea News

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea £55 Million Bid 'In Line' With Sevilla's Expectations

By Stephen Smith51 minutes ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Submit New Bid Of £52-55 Million for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

By Stephen Smith54 minutes ago
Chelsea flag
Match Coverage

News: Raheem Sterling Made His Chelsea Debut In Pre-Season Penalty Defeat to Charlotte FC

By Finn Glowacki3 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde to Chelsea Will Become Official Tomorrow

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Will Not Be Enough for Chelsea

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have £55 Million Bid Accepted by Sevilla for Jules Kounde

By Finn Glowacki11 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Features/Opinions

Glen Johnson Explains Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly Is Only a Temporary Solution

By Melissa Edwards12 hours ago
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol Seen As Alternative To Kimpembe Or Kounde

By Stephen Smith13 hours ago