'He’s a Threat' - Pundit Urges Newcastle & Leeds United to Sign Chelsea’s Armando Broja

Former Premier League forward Gabby Agbonlahor has said what clubs should be trying to sign Chelsea's Armando Broja.

The season starts in a week and Chelsea fans are still unsure whether Armado Broja will be a part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Albanian had a very impressive loan move with Southampton and it has meant that a lot of Premier League clubs have enquired about signing him.

West Ham United were the favourites and they even had a £30million bid rejected by Chelsea.

However, the Hammer's recently signed Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca for a reported fee of £32million, meaning their interest in Broja has now ended.

Armando Broja

David Moyes' side weren't the only club interested in the 20-year-old though. Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds United had all been linked with him this summer.

Speaking about where he should go, one pundit has urged two clubs to try and sign Albanian this summer.

“I think Broja is a top, top player but maybe his form in the second half of the season put a few suitors off," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

Armando Broja

“Clubs will want him, but he tailed off in the second half of the season.

“But if I was Newcastle or Leeds, clubs who need strikers, I’d be doing everything I could to get him in.

“He’s shown what he can do in the Premier League. He’s a threat, he’s big, he’s strong.

“The clubs will just have to hope that he can do it over a whole season, not just six months.”

