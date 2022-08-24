Skip to main content

'He's An Everton Player' - Frank Lampard On Anthony Gordon Situation

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following Everton's 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup yesterday evening, Frank Lampard spoke about Anthony Gordon and what the future holds for the winger.

Gordon was on the bench last night as his side progressed to the 3rd Round of the Carabao Cup and he was the main topic of conversation when Frank Lampard faced the media last night.

"He’s our player, everyone knows of Chelsea’s interest, we have a good relationship and he’s our player, it's as simple as that."

The former midfielder was then asked whether the reports of Gordon asking him to leave Everton were true.

Gordon has apparently been keen on leaving the Toffees in favour of a move to Chelsea, where Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of the youngster. But Lampard kept his answer short and sweet on the subject.

"I’m never going to go into conversations that me and Anthony have, we have a good relationship and I’m not going to go there."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard

Everton are extremely keen on keeping Gordon at Goodison Park

With just a week left of the transfer window, Everton would no doubt want to find a replacement if Gordon leaves, and Lampard emphasised his desire to sort the deal out in quick time if something were to materialise. 

Anthony Gordon

Gordon playing for England Under 21s

"Ideally, we want the situation resolved as quickly as possible or we carry on and he remains with us, so it is what it is.”

Lampard will now hope he still has his star man available to him this Saturday, as Everton prepare to travel to London to face Brentford this weekend.

Read More Chelsea Stories

wilfried zaha
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace ‘Unlikely’ to Let Wilfried Zaha Join Chelsea This Summer

By Charlie Webb
Trevoh Chalobah
News

Trevoh Chalobah Tipped to Start Against Leicester City

By Charlie Webb
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Close' to Joining Bayer Leverkusen

By Charlie Webb
Edouard Mendy
News

Pundit On Edouard Mendy's Mistakes Against Leeds United

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Third Wesley Fofana Bid Not 'Too Low'

By Stephen Smith
Conor Gallagher v Leeds
Transfer News

Chelsea Stars Could Be Included In Anthony Gordon Deal

By Kieran Neller
Ivan Toney
Transfer News

Pundit Urges Chelsea to Sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney This Summer

By Charlie Webb
Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Breaking: Leicester Reject Chelsea's Third Bid For Wesley Fofana

By Owen Cummings