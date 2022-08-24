Following Everton's 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup yesterday evening, Frank Lampard spoke about Anthony Gordon and what the future holds for the winger.

Gordon was on the bench last night as his side progressed to the 3rd Round of the Carabao Cup and he was the main topic of conversation when Frank Lampard faced the media last night.

"He’s our player, everyone knows of Chelsea’s interest, we have a good relationship and he’s our player, it's as simple as that."

The former midfielder was then asked whether the reports of Gordon asking him to leave Everton were true.

Gordon has apparently been keen on leaving the Toffees in favour of a move to Chelsea, where Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of the youngster. But Lampard kept his answer short and sweet on the subject.

"I’m never going to go into conversations that me and Anthony have, we have a good relationship and I’m not going to go there."

With just a week left of the transfer window, Everton would no doubt want to find a replacement if Gordon leaves, and Lampard emphasised his desire to sort the deal out in quick time if something were to materialise.

"Ideally, we want the situation resolved as quickly as possible or we carry on and he remains with us, so it is what it is.”

Lampard will now hope he still has his star man available to him this Saturday, as Everton prepare to travel to London to face Brentford this weekend.

