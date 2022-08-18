Skip to main content

'He's Not For Sale' - Brendan Rodgers On Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

The Blues have repeatedly refused to give up on their chase for Leicester City centre back Wesley Fofana but the latest from head coach Brendan Rodgers may be the final push-back. 

Chelsea have already come out second in their multiple pursuits for different defenders across Europe, including Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Sevilla's Jules Kounde, and the pattern is doomed to repeat. 

Wesley Fofana

Fofana battling with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. 

The Foxes have rejected two bids from Todd Boehly so far and reports from across the past week have claimed they have been preparing a third and final offer with less than two weeks to go until the transfer window deadline. 

However, the latest update from Rodgers has planted seeds of doubt in supporters' minds. 

Talking to Leicestershire Live, he said: "There’s nothing new [from Chelsea] from when we last spoke. We’ve [Rodgers and Fofana] spoken numbers of times about the situation. We’ve had private conversations. Our communication is normal."

Wesley Fofana

Fofana in Premier League action. 

On whether the Frenchman will be at Leicester once the window closes, he said: "I don’t think so far ahead. The idea is that he is very much a Leicester player. He’s not for sale. Unless anything changes, I would expect him to be here." 

So, it is going to be a nail-biting end to the summer for Blues' fans and they will have to wait and see if Thomas Tuchel finally gets his man. 

