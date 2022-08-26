'He's Our Player' - Frank Lampard On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

The speculation around Anthony Gordon's future in Merseyside continues to grow as Frank Lampard puts some of the rumours to bed.

Whether Chelsea had put in an offer for the midfielder was the biggest point of discussion last week, following their defeat at Leeds United, but the Everton head coach is adamant that no move has been made.

Gordon and Lampard thanking fans post match. IMAGO / PA Images

“There hasn’t been a bid," he told Daily Mirror journalist David Maddock, "A bid hasn’t come in, he’s our player, he’s in [the] squad tomorrow, and he’s a huge player for us. His value to the squad remains the same."

The chatter over the past few days had suggested that the Blues were preparing a £60m deal for the England U21 international after watching him impress against all of the Toffees' opposition so far this season.

But it seems the situation is yet to become any clearer for supporters on either side of the transfer, despite Lampard telling the media on Tuesday that he would prefer to speed things up.

Gordon celebrating for Everton. IMAGO / PA Images

"Ideally, we want the situation resolved as quickly as possible or we carry on and he remains with us, so it is what it is.”

With under a week left of what has been an action-packed transfer window, both clubs will want an answer in the coming days, and it is anyone's guess as to what Todd Boehly and co will bid for next.

