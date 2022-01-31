Chelsea's January Transfer Window in Full: All of the Confirmed Incomings & Outgoings

The January transfer window has now closed which sees Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad confirmed for the rest of the season.

Chelsea have welcomed no new first-team signings to the club this month despite their wing-back injury problems. Despite eyeing several wing-back options, including recalling Emerson Palmieri from Lyon, the Blues were unable to do so.

They were linked with moves for players like Ousmane Dembele and Sergino Dest of Barcelona, while target Lucas Digne joined Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Kenedy was recalled which was the only addition to Tuchel's senior squad.

Several loan outgoings were made as Tino Anjorin headed to Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season, while Lewis Baker left Chelsea on a permanent deal for Stoke City.

Jamie Cumming had his loan at Gillingham ended as he headed for MK Dons. A similar situation for Juan Castillo after he left Birmingham City for Charlton Athletic.

Tariq Uwakwe ended his time at Chelsea by signing an 18-month deal with League One side Crewe Alexandra.

Here is the confirmed January business in full that Chelsea managed to complete for the first-team:

Incomings

Kenedy - Flamengo - Recalled

Outgoings

Jamie Cumming - MK Dons - Loan

Lewis Baker - Stoke City - Permanent

Juan Castillo - Charlton Athletic - Loan

Tariq Uwakwe - Crewe Alexandra - Permanent

Tino Anjorin - Huddersfield Town - Loan

