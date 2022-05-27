How Diego Carlos' Move to Aston Villa Could Affect Chelsea's Pursuit of Jules Kounde

Aston Villa have confirmed the impending transfer of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, which could have a knock-on effect on Chelsea and their pursuit of defensive partner Jules Kounde.

The 29-year-old is set to join the Villains for next season, leaving Sevilla without their two central defenders.

Carlos' move to Aston Villa could affect Chelsea as they look to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge this summer.

It has been reported that the Blues are set to finalise the transfer of the French international after Todd Boehly's consortium are in charge of the club.

However, the sale of Carlos could throw the deal into further doubt as it is unlikely that the Spanish club will be willing to let both players leave for a cut-price.

The French international is reportedly set to meet with sporting director Monchi, looking to find a pathway out of the club this summer to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are set for a 'negotiation battle' against Sevilla, unwilling to pay the €80 million release fee for the 23-year-old.

IMAGO / Marca

This could leave the Blues in a transfer battle, like last summer where they missed out on Kounde due to the reluctance to pay the fee.

Sevilla demanded this to be paid last summer but Chelsea are said to be negotiating closer to €60 million to bring Kounde to London.

Incoming owner Todd Boehly is set to hand Thomas Tuchel £200 million to improve on his squad this summer, with Kounde most likely arriving at Stamford Bridge, but it remains to be seen as to how Carlos' move to Aston Villa, announced before Chelsea have struck a deal for their target, could affect the deal.

