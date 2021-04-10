How Harry Kane could impact Chelsea's move for Erling Haaland this summer

All the big clubs this summer are after a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is at the top of the list for every club as Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid show interest, as well as Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sergio Aguero will be on the move this summer and Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to go head-to-head in the market this summer for Haaland, with Lukaku an alternative option.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

But is has been reported by the Athletic, Harry Kane will push to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer if they fail to secure Champions League football.

Despite their stance of not wanting to sell Kane, Manchester City would be interested in taking the England international to the Etihad.

How does that affect Chelsea?

If Kane becomes available this summer and City go for him, that would likely end their pursuit of Erling Haaland and leave Chelsea with one less club to compete with for the 20-year-old's signature.

Should Haaland come to England, it would likely be to Chelsea or City as per reports, which would see Thomas Tuchel's side be the only viable destination, giving them a huge chance of signing him.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on Chelsea's effort of bringing in a new striker

The Chelsea boss has conceded that his current crop of attackers need to step up in the next two months until the end of the season to prove to him that Chelsea don't need to enter the market to sign a new forward.

"For the next eight weeks, we just have to think how we can improve the scoring and the scoring situation, and nothing else, and then in the summer we will think further and think together with the club about what solutions are the best solutions for us," Tuchel told reporters.

"Is it the best solution to stay with our squad? Is it the best solution to stay in the formation that we have? Can we improve? Can we improve on the training pitch individually and as a group? To create more big chances? These are the questions for June.

Tuchel isn't ready to lose faith in Werner and Havertz. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"For now, in April when we arrive, everybody knows that when you read the statistics, it’s obvious and the guys lack this last percentage of confidence when they don’t score. It’s like for a goalkeeper when he needs the clean sheets to be in full confidence and to be in full trust of himself.

"But [the strikers] work hard for us and they work hard for us defensively. The strikers are part of this successful run that we have and they are part of these wins and they play their part.

"Obviously, every striker wants to score and we, you, always want the No.9 and the No.11 and the wingers and everybody, the No.10s, to score because it’s their main targets and it's in their characteristic, but, obviously, it’s a bit hard for them.

"At the same time, it’s like this. You are out there. You are out there on the stage. You play for Chelsea. You play in three competitions, so you have to face adversity. You have to face the expectations that everybody has from you when you play as an offensive guy for Chelsea because, honestly, when you play as a defender for Chelsea everybody expects you to deliver on point and to deliver in every match and to be able to defend in every match, so this is what we expect from our strikers.

Hakim Ziyech has been told it's in his best interests to leave this summer. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"These are high demands but I have the feeling that they accept them and from there on, we will push them. Everybody wants higher numbers, us, you, but it’s difficult for us to produce, obviously, but we will not stop pushing."



Regardless of how they perform, if the opportunity arises for Chelsea to sign one of the best attacking young talents in the game, they would be foolish to pass up the opportunity even if Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and co start firing between now and the end of the season.

