How Much Chelsea Are Paying for Marc Cucurella

Here is a complete breakdown of what Chelsea are paying Brighton for the signing of Marc Cucurella.

With it being reported that Marc Cucurella has completed his medical with Chelsea this evening, it's only a matter of time before the Blues announce his signing.

This will be Chelsea's fifth signing of the summer transfer window after agreeing deals for Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka.

The Spaniard comes into Stamford Bridge after an amazing breakthrough season with Brighton, where he was named their Player of the Year.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Cucurella's main position is at left-back but he can play at left wingback and left centre-back.

The 24-year-old is costing a pretty penny too. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea will pay £55m fixed fee plus £7m add-ons, making the overall deal worth £62million.

He also confirms that Chelsea youth prospect Levi Colwill will join Brighton on a season-long loan until June 2023.

IMAGO / News Images

The only thing left to do is sign the final pieces of paperwork and Cucurella should be Chelsea's newest signing.

It's still unknown what the Spaniard will be earning at Stamford Bridge but he previously earnt £50,000 with Brighton.

This is a very exciting signing by Chelsea and even though it may be a bit expensive, it was a transfer that the Blues needed to make.

