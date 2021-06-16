How Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid Departure Could Impact Chelsea

He joined as a boy, and leaves Real as a legend.

Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid at the end of June when his contract expires and his next destination remains unclear.

The 35-year-old was confirmed to be leaving at the end of his contract later this month after 16 years at the club.

During his time at the club, he had won the Champions League four times as well as lifting five La Liga titles.

A club statement read: "Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.

"Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference."

But where is his next destination?

Ramos has been previously linked to Chelsea by reports in Spain, and the speculation has continued to rise following the announcement of Ramos' exit.

It was claimed Chelsea would turn to either Ramos or Raphael Varane to bolster their centre-back options if Antonio Rudiger left the club.

What are the reports out of Spain claiming?

COPE: Ramos is expected to play in either London or Paris next season.

El Larguero: One unnamed Premier League club has an offer ready for Ramos.

AS: Manchester City are in 'pole position' for the centre-back. PSG and Manchester United are also other options.

Carrusel: Ramos will decide his future in the next 24 to 48 hours. Everything leads to the Premier League.

