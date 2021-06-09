Hudson-Odoi Chelsea Future Latest Amid Bayern & Dortmund Links

Callum Hudson-Odoi's long-term future at Chelsea remains uncertain, with speculation growing over his position at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel since his appointment in January after being favourites by the German at the beginning of his tenure in west London.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled, like many others, to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side and it could see him on the move this summer.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Speculation has grown over his future at Chelsea and we have the latest on his situation at the club.

So what is being reported?

The Times

Chelsea will consider offers for Hudson-Odoi this summer, as per the Times' report.

The 20-year-old is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and they claim the German club are considering starting negotiations with Chelsea over a move for the England international.

Bayern wanted Hudson-Odoi back in 2019 and made four offers for the winger but all were rejected by Chelsea.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Tuchel is an 'admirer' of Hudson-Odoi but his future at the club could be over if the right offer comes in.

The Guardian

Chelsea are interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer, and the German side have been linked with Hudson-Odoi.

But as per the Guardian's report, Hudson-Odoi wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in west London.

With competition on the wings extremely heavy, Hudson-Odoi will need to prove his worth to the Blues if he wants to have a long-term future at the club.

