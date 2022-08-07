‘I Can See This One Happening’ - Transfer Insider on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

Chelsea have recently been linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one transfer insider has urged the Blues to complete the deal.

A lot of Chelsea fans were shocked when Fabrizio Romano reported that the Blues were interested in Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Todd Boehly is trying to sign a striker this summer and the former Arsenal player is one of the players on his list.

However, it's still unsure whether Auba wants to leave Spain during this window after only arriving at the Camp Nou in January.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Even though the 33-year-old is Premier League proven, there are question marks about if he is what Chelsea need right now, something one transfer insider has disagreed with.

“Chelsea are desperate for a forward,” John Wenham told Football Insider.

“There are talks about Werner leaving on loan so that would be him and Lukaku gone. What does that leave them with?

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“It leaves them with Armando Broja, who is pushing to leave and Havertz as a false nine. It’s not that worrying, is it?

“It’s not exciting so they definitely need to sign a forward. Aubameyang is Premier League proven and he knows London.

“Barcelona have obviously decided they don’t want him after signing Lewandowski this summer. I can see this one happening.”

