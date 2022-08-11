Skip to main content

‘I Could See That’ - Pundit Tips Newcastle to Sign Conor Gallagher Instead of James Maddison

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has said that Newcastle United could sign Conor Gallagher instead of James Maddison.

Conor Gallagher had a very good loan move with Crystal Palace last season, meaning there were many clubs interested in signing him.

So far this summer, Everton, Crystal Palace & Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa have been trying to sign him.

However, rumours around Gallagher's future have recently died down and it looks like he could be staying at Stamford Bridge this season.

Conor Gallagher

Despite this, Kevin Campbell believes that the England international could be a good option for Newcastle United this summer.

“Gallagher would be a very good signing. He has a great engine," Campbell told Football Insider.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I don’t think he is as creative as Maddison though. He doesn’t have that craft.

James Maddison

“Gallagher is more of an all-action player. He would give them a lot at the top end of the pitch though because he can get around. He gets through 90 minutes easily.

“I think he needs to add a bit more creativity to his game. He is young and is still learning. Maddison is more experience than him.

“I still think Gallagher would a good signing though. I could see that.”

Read More Chelsea News

Fofana
Transfer News

'There Have Been Two Bids' - Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea's Latest Push for Wesley Fofana

By Luka Foley29 minutes ago
Armando Broja
News

‘They Will Need to Sort Out’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Striker Situation

By Charlie Webb32 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
News

'I Won't Accept Anything Less' - Raheem Sterling On Switching Manchester City For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Frenkie de Jong
News

'I Would Not Sign De Jong' - William Gallas Explains What Is Wrong With Chelsea's Midfield

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Millie Bright
News

Chelsea Women Extend Contract With UEFA Euro 2022 Winner Millie Bright

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Thiago Silva Tottenham
News

'This Is Why That Game Will Be Very Tight' - William Gallas Explains Why Chelsea Won't Beat Tottenham Hotspur

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News

'He Will Fit In Straight Away' - William Gallas Gives His Verdict On The Chelsea Striker Situation

By Owen Cummings6 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

‘They’re Missing’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Can’t Challenge Manchester City & Liverpool

By Charlie Webb7 hours ago