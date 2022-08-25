'I couldn’t wait to get back on the pitch with the boys'- Mateo Kovacic On Coming Back From Injury

Chelsea has seen midfield duo N'golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined with injury recently, luckily for the Blues Croatian centre-mid Kovacic has returned to training.

Kovacic has missed a couple of pre-season matches and all three of Chelsea's Premier League games after suffering a reoccurring knee injury.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 28-year-old has been a full participant in training this week in hopes to be available in Chelsea's next match against Leicester City on the weekend.

Speaking with Chelsea FC in an interview, Kovacic spoke about his time injured and getting back into the team.

"It’s nice to be back on the pitch after I missed two weeks. It’s tough to come back but very nice and I couldn’t wait to get back on the pitch with the boys and now I’m ready for what’s coming."

"I hate it (being out), it was tough but the injury gives you something to improve on more on the other side — I improved in the gym a little bit I did some extra work so I feel good now to start."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I hate not to be on the pitch, it’s difficult. I try to support the team in tough moments, I think it’s important we act as a group and everyone is involved in what we are doing."

With the addition of Kovacic, Chelsea will look to bounce back to winning ways after last week's 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.

