'I Don't Know' - Arsen Zakharyan On Future

Long rumored to be on his way to London, Dinamo Zagreb's Arsen Zakharyan's potential move to Chelsea has been held up by various UEFA restrictions amidst the current happenings in Russia.

The Russian spoke on Tuesday regarding his future and any potential deal to move to the Premier League, albeit very vaguely.

The 19-year-old began by assuring Chelsea fans that people are working behind the scenes to find a solution to the current problems surrounding his transfer but also mentioned he is still a Dinamo player and is preparing for the rest of their season.

'We are already solving this with the club, agents. What and how it'll be - I myself can not say. I don't know. I'm at Dynamo, getting ready for the season.'

IMAGO / Russian Look

He finished by stating that the constant speculation surrounding him does not bother him and joking that he and rumored Chelsea arrival Joao Felix have discussed how they both would fit in the Blues' frontline.

'I read the news on social media every day. I'm already fine with it. We have already discussed everything [about transfer policy], resolved issues.'

'We have already discussed everything with him [Felix] - he is on the left, I am in the center.'

It remains to be seen if this transfer will ever materialize, but it appears there is still heavy interest on both sides.

