Skip to main content
'I Don't Know' - Arsen Zakharyan On Future

IMAGO / NurPhoto

'I Don't Know' - Arsen Zakharyan On Future

Dinamo Zagreb forward Arsen Zakharyan discussed his future on Tuesday, a future that may be at Stamford Bridge.

Long rumored to be on his way to London, Dinamo Zagreb's Arsen Zakharyan's potential move to Chelsea has been held up by various UEFA restrictions amidst the current happenings in Russia.

The Russian spoke on Tuesday regarding his future and any potential deal to move to the Premier League, albeit very vaguely. 

The 19-year-old began by assuring Chelsea fans that people are working behind the scenes to find a solution to the current problems surrounding his transfer but also mentioned he is still a Dinamo player and is preparing for the rest of their season. 

'We are already solving this with the club, agents. What and how it'll be - I myself can not say. I don't know. I'm at Dynamo, getting ready for the season.'

Arsen Zakharyan
Scroll to Continue

Read More

He finished by stating that the constant speculation surrounding him does not bother him and joking that he and rumored Chelsea arrival Joao Felix have discussed how they both would fit in the Blues' frontline. 

'I read the news on social media every day. I'm already fine with it. We have already discussed everything [about transfer policy], resolved issues.'

'We have already discussed everything with him [Felix] - he is on the left, I am in the center.'

It remains to be seen if this transfer will ever materialize, but it appears there is still heavy interest on both sides. 

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Joao Felix In London To Undergo Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Signing A Right-Back Has Become A Priority

By Dylan McBennett
Karim Benzema
Transfer News

Report: 5 Free Transfers Chelsea Could Make This Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Have Yet To Make Decision On Romelu Lukaku

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Could Beat Chelsea To Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Another Bid For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett