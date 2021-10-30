Antonio Rudiger Delivers Fresh Update on Chelsea Future Amid Contract Uncertainty

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has spoken out about his future with the west London side amid speculation that he may leave at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is still yet to agree on a contract extension with the Blues.

Chelsea are reported to already be making plans for Rudiger's departure, should he leave at the end of their 2021/22 campaign.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking to the Guardian, Rudiger has claimed he is still happy and focused at Chelsea, but is still yet to publicly announce his future plans.

“The most important thing is that I feel happy here,” said the German international. “I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy.

"About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks.

"There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent. We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation.

SIPA USA

"This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

Rudiger had reportedly been after a new contract worth around £200,000 a week, but Chelsea were only willing to pay the defender £150,000 per week.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube