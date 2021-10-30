Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Antonio Rudiger Delivers Fresh Update on Chelsea Future Amid Contract Uncertainty

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has spoken out about his future with the west London side amid speculation that he may leave at the end of the season.

    The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is still yet to agree on a contract extension with the Blues.

    Chelsea are reported to already be making plans for Rudiger's departure, should he leave at the end of their 2021/22 campaign.

    sipa_35665630

    Speaking to the Guardian, Rudiger has claimed he is still happy and focused at Chelsea, but is still yet to publicly announce his future plans.

    “The most important thing is that I feel happy here,” said the German international. “I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy.

    "About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks.

    Read More

    "There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent. We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation.

    sipa_35324216 (3)

    "This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

    Rudiger had reportedly been after a new contract worth around £200,000 a week, but Chelsea were only willing to pay the defender £150,000 per week.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324216 (3)
    Transfer News

    Antonio Rudiger Delivers Fresh Update on Chelsea Future Amid Contract Uncertainty

    just now
    pjimage (70)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Left Sad After Mateo Kovacic Suffers Hamstring Injury

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_32563862
    News

    'I Want To Have At Least One' - Jorginho On Ballon d'Or Nomination

    55 minutes ago
    CarabaoCupTrophy1220_0
    News

    Official: Chelsea to Face Brentford in Carabao Cup Quarter Final

    59 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    'We Have To Focus & Push Ourselves' - Tuchel Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35371909 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Selection Hint Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Addresses Unique Style of Play & How He Has Tried To Bring It To Premier League

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (49)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Praises the Form of Chelsea's Reece James & Ben Chilwell Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    2 hours ago