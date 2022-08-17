Skip to main content

'I Have Nothing To Say' - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Chelsea Links

With Chelsea desperate to bring in a striker before the end of the transfer window, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's name has been thrown up on numerous occasions now. 

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on the idea of bringing in the Barcelona striker to Stamford Bridge this summer. The duo worked together at Borussia Dortmund and have a good relationship.

Via Simon Phillips on Twitter, Aubameyang has now responded to these rumours, when asked about his future, saying, "I have nothing to say."

Barcelona and Chelsea have had an unusual connection over the past few months, with the two European clubs battling it out for star prospects, such as Jules Kounde and Raphinha. 

Aubameyang and Tuchel

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona want around €30 million for the Gabon forward. The Blues have scheduled talks with his camp next week and there is an aim to agree on personal terms before submitting a bid.

Armando Broja and Kai Havertz are the only central options up front for Chelsea as things stand.

