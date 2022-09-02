Skip to main content

'I Have Some Unfinished Business' - Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang On Joining Chelsea

Chelsea completes the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on transfer deadline day which will see the player return to London.

Thomas Tuchel will meet an old friend as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea on a two-year permanent deal after a long period of negotiations on transfer deadline day.

A part of this deal will see Marcos Alonso join the Spanish side after spending six years with the Blues winning it all. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese international flew into London yesterday evening to complete his Chelsea medicals and sign the last parts of the contract.

Since then Chelsea has announced the signing of Aubameyang giving the forward the number nine shirt which was previously worn by Romelu Lukaku. 

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC, Aubameyang spoke about joining Chelsea and returning back to the Premier League. 

“I’m really happy, it’s an honour to be a part of this team and I can’t wait to start, I have some unfinished business with the premier league so it’s good to be back and it’s exciting”

Aubameyang will not be able to start for Chelsea for another three weeks after suffering a fractured jaw during a robbery the 33-year-old was involved in.

The medical staff has told Aubameyang he will be able to start non-contact training but will have to wait three weeks to start his Chelsea career.

