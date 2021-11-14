Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    'I Owe That to the Club' - Antonio Rudiger Provides Update on Chelsea Contract Situation

    Author:

    Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has provided an update on his contract situation at the club, according to reports. 

    The Blues defender has been at the European Champions since 2017 and is a key starter for Thomas Tuchel's side. 

    However, recent reports have differed over his future at the west London club, with some rumours suggesting he may leave upon the expiration of his contract next summer. 

    imago1007672240h

    In an interview with Welt am Sonntag via The Mirror, Rudiger spoke on the situation regarding his future at the club as he said: "For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

    "I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

    He has been linked with moves away from the European Champions with the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

    The report also suggests that the German wants upwards of £200 thousand a week on his contract amid recent rumours suggesting Chelsea have been unable to agree a new deal with him.

    Read More

    imago1006754441h

    Rudiger has featured 164 times for Chelsea since arriving from Roma in 2017. He has also scored eight times for the Blues from centre-back.

    The German international, who is currently on duty for his country, has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

    He has played 15 games so far this season, keeping nine clean sheets in the heart of the defence.

    Chelsea next face Leicester City after the international break.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    imago1007760639h
    

