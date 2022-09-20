'I Think I'll Be Happier In England Than Turin' - Denis Zakaria On His Chelsea Loan

The Blues saw a busy transfer deadline day in the summer as they looked to bring a defensive midfielder to strengthen squad depth.

After failing to secure Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Chelsea then turned to Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea managed to secure the Swiss international in the last hours of the summer window, agreeing to a year loan deal with the Italian club.

However, since joining the club, Zakaria has not been able to break into Chelsea's first 11 but has seen an international call-up to the Switzerland national team.

In a recent interview with the Swiss news page Blick, Zakaria spoke about his move to London and his new club.

“I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until 6 hours before the end of the transfer window!

Juventus was playing too low — they should always be at top of the table and win 3-0 all matches… I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

What was wrong with Juventus? difficult to say maybe the style of football wasn't my type. The team played around the back a lot and there wasn't much space. I am a player that needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better here in England".

With Graham Potter appointed as the new Chelsea manager, Zakaria will hope to make his debut once the international break is over.

Read More Chelsea Stories