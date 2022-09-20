Skip to main content
'I Think I'll Be Happier In England Than Turin' - Denis Zakaria On His Chelsea Loan

IMAGO / NurPhoto

'I Think I'll Be Happier In England Than Turin' - Denis Zakaria On His Chelsea Loan

Switzerland international Denis Zakaria believes his move to London will be more beneficial for the player than staying in Italy.

The Blues saw a busy transfer deadline day in the summer as they looked to bring a defensive midfielder to strengthen squad depth. 

After failing to secure Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Chelsea then turned to Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria

Chelsea managed to secure the Swiss international in the last hours of the summer window, agreeing to a year loan deal with the Italian club. 

However, since joining the club, Zakaria has not been able to break into Chelsea's first 11 but has seen an international call-up to the Switzerland national team. 

In a recent interview with the Swiss news page Blick, Zakaria spoke about his move to London and his new club. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until 6 hours before the end of the transfer window!

Juventus was playing too low — they should always be at top of the table and win 3-0 all matches… I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin.

Denis Zakaria

What was wrong with Juventus? difficult to say maybe the style of football wasn't my type. The team played around the back a lot and there wasn't much space. I am a player that needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better here in England".

With Graham Potter appointed as the new Chelsea manager, Zakaria will hope to make his debut once the international break is over. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Fran Kirby vs Liverpool
News

Fran Kirby Explains What Needs to Change Ahead of Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic
News

'I Was Just So Wound Up' - Christian Pulisic On Thomas Tuchel Decision

By Melissa Edwards
Mateo Kovacic
News

International Player Profiles: Nine More Players Called Up For Their National Sides

By Luka Foley
Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic
News

'There's Something In The Air' - Antonio Rudiger Reflects On Chelsea Exit

By Melissa Edwards
Douglas Luiz
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz

By Connor Dossi-White
Christoph Freund
News

Report: Per David Ornstein, Christoph Fruend To Chelsea 'Not Imminent'

By Stephen Smith
Christoph Freund
News

Report: RB Salzburg 'Expect' Christoph Freund To Stay

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Players Impressed By The Club's New Owners

By Melissa Edwards