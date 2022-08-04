'I Would Expect At Least Two Of Them To End Up Leaving' - Journalist Gives His Thoughts On Chelsea Departures

It looks increasingly more likely that at least two of Malang Sarr, Marcos Alonso and Emerson will leave Chelsea before the end of the transfer window.

According to journalist Matt Law, if two of those players do not leave then it could even be all three who depart.

There is space needed to be made at the club, with the arrival of Marc Cucurella now looking imminent.

Alonso, 31, has been at the club since 2016 and was part of the team that won the Premier League under Antonio Conte. With only a year left on his current deal, Barcelona have shown interest in signing the Spaniard in this summer.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Ex Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in bringing Italian fullback Emerson to Lazio. This move would make sense as the 63-year-old played him 27 times in his first full season at the club.

@Matt_Law_DT commented, “I would expect at least two of them [Malang Sarr, Marcos Alonso, and Emerson] to end up leaving Chelsea by the time the transfer window shuts, if not all three.”

“My sense is that Chelsea will eventually let Cesar Azpilicueta go, but they’re not going to make it easy for Barcelona. It became crystal clear in USA that Azpi is keen to leave… I think Chelsea will get enough players in that he will be allowed to leave.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This would suggest that the Blues are far from finished in this transfer window and that there is more activity set to take place.

Chelsea kick off their season away at Everton on Saturday. Who will start the game is uncertain in this moment.