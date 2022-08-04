Skip to main content

'I Would Expect At Least Two Of Them To End Up Leaving' - Journalist Gives His Thoughts On Chelsea Departures

It looks increasingly more likely that at least two of Malang Sarr, Marcos Alonso and Emerson will leave Chelsea before the end of the transfer window. 

According to journalist Matt Law, if two of those players do not leave then it could even be all three who depart.

There is space needed to be made at the club, with the arrival of Marc Cucurella now looking imminent.

Alonso, 31, has been at the club since 2016 and was part of the team that won the Premier League under Antonio Conte. With only a year left on his current deal, Barcelona have shown interest in signing the Spaniard in this summer.

Marcos Alonso Mason Mount Reece James Manchester United

Ex Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in bringing Italian fullback Emerson to Lazio. This move would make sense as the 63-year-old played him 27 times in his first full season at the club.

