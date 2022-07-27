‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ - Pundit Issues Billy Gilmour to Everton Claim

One pundit thinks that Billy Gilmour would be a great signing for Frank Lampard's Everton side.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance for Chelsea in the past couple of years, Billy Gilmour is yet to break into the first team.

Due to this lack of game time, the Blues sent him on loan last season to Premier League side Norwich.

Everyone knew that the Canaries would be in a relegation battle but it was pretty much guaranteed that the Scotland international would get a lot of game time.

However, after not impressing at Carrow Road, the 21-year-old struggled for minutes in the second half of the season.

Because of this, it's looking very unlikely that Gilmour will be part of Thomas Tuchel's squad next campaign.

Now, there are talks of another loan move for the youngster, with Everton currently leading the race for him.

Gilmour has worked under Frank Lampard before and one pundit wouldn't be surprised if the Toffee's signed his this summer.

“I think Frank Lampard will have seen what he did at Chelsea," McAvennie told Football Insider.

“What he did there against Liverpool, people still talk about it. He ran the midfield, turned the midfield of Liverpool inside out that night. I know it’s only one game but that’s the standard he’s got to get to every week.

“Unless he’s at a good club he won’t be able to. Going down to Norwich and them not playing him blew my mind.

"Then he was outstanding for Scotland. It made me think that Norwich must have some really good players but obviously not.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes to Everton.“

