‘If Barcelona Come Calling’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Duo Can’t Say No to Transfer

One pundit thinks that Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso can't turn down a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

Azpilicueta and Alonso are both on Barcelona manager Xavi's radar this summer transfer window.

With it also being reported that the pair are open to the move, it has meant that the Blues might be forced to sell them.

Cesar. Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso

Not everyone is happy that they both want to move this summer, especially with other defenders leaving, but one pundit thinks the pair can't 'so no' if the Spanish side come knocking.

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has said that the pair can't pass up an opportunity to play for Barcelona.

“The good thing about big clubs like Chelsea is that they can let players like that go.

If they want to go to Barcelona then they can afford to let them go. Chelsea are going to be disappointed but if Barcelona come calling they can’t really say no.

Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso Kepa

They’ve been such good servants, both of them, to Chelsea. Going to finish their career at Barcelona is not a bad way to do things.

They’ve been there for a while so Chelsea might want fresh legs in there anyway. It might be time to freshen things up.

[Thomas] Tuchel is one of the elite managers so maybe Barcelona are just testing the water. But I can see these players playing at Barcelona, if it’s just paper talk I don’t know., but they’re good players.

When you’re coming to the twilight of your career and Barcelona come calling, you want to put that shirt on and who wouldn’t?”

