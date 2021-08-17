'I'm Hungry to Play' - Emerson Palmieri Makes Transfer Demand Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is keen to bag regular minutes amid speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Emerson has previously been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli all interested in signing the wing-back.

It was previously reported that Napoli would be willing to take Emerson on loan with an obligation to buy, however Chelsea are seeking a permanent deal this summer and Lyon could offer this.

The full-back has spoken about wanting more game time ahead of the new season and it appears that leaving Chelsea could be the way forward.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

In a recent interview with ESPN Brasil via Sport Witness, Emerson said: “I know it’s not easy, but I’m hungry to play. I want to play, I know I can be on the field, I’ve already tasted it. So, I will do everything to be on the pitch.

“Of course I still have two more years on my contract with Chelsea, who are a big club. I’ve already proved that I can play here, but at the same time I want to be on the field.

"I want to play, I want to feel important, like I already felt. I want to have the same feeling I felt when I scored the goal against Atletico Madrid, to have the same feeling when I won the European Championships (with Italy).”

It was previously reported that Thomas Tuchel is keen to offload the Italian and with Marcos Alonso's impressive start to the season, bagging against Crystal Palace, Emerson could be offloaded as Chelsea currently have three left-backs in the squad.

What did Emerson say about last season at Chelsea?

"I had a season where things didn’t exactly happen as planned, but I think you have to find a silver lining in the middle of this – it was a season where I learned a lot.

"It all comes down to being happy, training seriously and then letting the coach make his choices.

"It worked for me this way at Roma and after three trophies, I believe that it’s working at Chelsea, too.

"I have a clear conscience that I give my best every day to help the team, even if it’s hard to tell from outside."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube