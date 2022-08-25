Skip to main content

'I'm Not Sure We Expect A Fourth Bid'- Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers On Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

Chelsea and Leicester City have been in close contact for the past couple of weeks regarding the potential signing of the Foxes centre-back Wesley Fofana, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers shares his thoughts on the transfer. 

Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing another defender this summer after losing two key centre-backs over the takeover of the club. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the club on free transfers leaving Chelsea with a defensive crisis.

Wesley Fofana

Since then Chelsea has managed to bring in 33-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly and Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella but the Blues don't look to stop there. 

Chelsea now targets Leicester City's Wesley Fofana but has currently had three bids declined by the foxes.

Talking to Leicestershire Live, Brendan Rodgers shared his thoughts on Fofana's situation at the club. 

"I’m not sure [if we expect a fourth bid from Chelsea]. It’s not my concentration. I can’t lose energy thinking so much about it. It’ll be between the clubs. We have to continue to work with what we have."

Brendan Rodgers

The Frenchmen has expressed his desire to join Chelsea in search of Champions League football and a chance of being called up to his national team just in time for the world cup. Due to this Rodgers has had to take some action 

 "He won’t be available for the weekend [to face Chelsea]. He has trained with our U21s squad."

This will be the second game Fofana has been dropped from the squad, missing Premier League action.

