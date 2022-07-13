Skip to main content

‘I’m Surprised’ - Pundit Shocked That Manchester City Are Selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea

One pundit has suggested that Nathan Ake is pushing for a move to Chelsea because of the game time he is getting at Manchester City.

Chelsea are closing in on signing their second player this transfer window after reportedly agreeing personal terms with former Blues player Ake.

The Dutchman hasn't had the game time he was hoping for since joining the Citizens from Bournemouth, meaning he is open to leaving the current Premier League champions this summer.

Nathan Ake

Even though Chelsea are hunting centre-backs this summer, some people are suggesting that Ake is the one pushing for the move.

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham player Frank McAvennie gave his verdict on why Ake wants to join Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Maybe it’s the player thinking ‘I’m not getting a game here I want to go and play’.

He was at Chelsea as a boy so he knows the club and if he’s been promised game time then it’s a win-win.

Nathan Ake

I’m surprised that they’re going to sell him to one of their rivals.

It’s a great incentive for him if he goes, he’ll be thinking Pep [Guardiola] doesn’t rate him because he sold him to Chelsea.

It’ll encourage him to have the best season ever. If he goes, it means he’s not in Pep’s favour so it’s a great chance for him to go and prove Pep wrong.

 Read More Chelsea News

imago1008863343h
News

Moment Captured Where Chelsea Star Jorginho 'Ruined' American Fan's Two Christian Pulisic Shirts

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Features/Opinions

Opinion: With Raphinha Going To Barcelona, Would Bayern Munich Ace Serge Gnabry Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Features/Opinions

Opinion: With Raheem Sterling Joining, Can Chelsea break into Manchester City and Liverpool’s Top Two Spots?

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Bid For Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly

By Melissa Edwards19 hours ago
imago1011901320h
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Full Fixture List For The 2022/23 Super League Season

By Melissa Edwards20 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On His Potential Future As A Chelsea Player

By Connor Dossi-White20 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘Move Out the Door’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Players Will Leave the Club Due to Raheem Sterling Signing

By Callum Baker-Ellis21 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring A Move For Ex Arsenal Midfielder Serge Gnabry

By Melissa Edwards21 hours ago