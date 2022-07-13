‘I’m Surprised’ - Pundit Shocked That Manchester City Are Selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea
One pundit has suggested that Nathan Ake is pushing for a move to Chelsea because of the game time he is getting at Manchester City.
Chelsea are closing in on signing their second player this transfer window after reportedly agreeing personal terms with former Blues player Ake.
The Dutchman hasn't had the game time he was hoping for since joining the Citizens from Bournemouth, meaning he is open to leaving the current Premier League champions this summer.
Even though Chelsea are hunting centre-backs this summer, some people are suggesting that Ake is the one pushing for the move.
Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham player Frank McAvennie gave his verdict on why Ake wants to join Chelsea.
“Maybe it’s the player thinking ‘I’m not getting a game here I want to go and play’.
“He was at Chelsea as a boy so he knows the club and if he’s been promised game time then it’s a win-win.
“I’m surprised that they’re going to sell him to one of their rivals.
“It’s a great incentive for him if he goes, he’ll be thinking Pep [Guardiola] doesn’t rate him because he sold him to Chelsea.
“It’ll encourage him to have the best season ever. If he goes, it means he’s not in Pep’s favour so it’s a great chance for him to go and prove Pep wrong.“
