'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
The final day of the summer transfer window brought a lot of chaos as Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and brought in Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus, whilst departing with Marcos Alonso and Michy Batshuayi.
But there were also some almost-deals which seemed to fall through at the last hurdle, including the club's pursuit for young Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.
It was reported that a deal had been struck for the 19-year-old, but due to problems with a money transfer, the move couldn't actually materialise until the next window.
Now, the youngster has told journalist Hrach Khachatryan what exactly happened on deadline day: "Fabrizio Romano [transfer expert] messaged me and asked when I would join [Chelsea]. I told him I don't know; I'm waiting.
"There was an offer, but it was impossible to complete a transfer. How can I reject that? Of course, I accepted."
The suspected complication being a money issue between the two sides. Zakharyan also addressed the rumours of him changing his citizenship in order to join the Blues.
“It's just talk. I can't comment on it. I didn't intend to do anything. I was going to play there, and nothing more," he told Russian news site Sports.ru.
On a final note about his switch to West London, he said: "This is a question for the club. We will coordinate everything with the club. I can't comment on this: Chelsea should make the transfer, not me. I hope everything will be fine. Perhaps in winter."
So, despite all of the obstacles, it appears the Russia international will eventually be a blue and possibly even as soon as January 2023.
