Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that the Serie A side are in 'no rush' to sign Romelu Lukaku but remain keen on re-signing the Belgian this summer.

The 29-year-old has had a miserable spell in London after signing for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Therefore, he has been linked with a return to Inter, where he had the most fruitful spell of his career.

Speaking via Sky Sports Italy, Marotta has told journalists that there is no rush to re-sign Lukaku.

The CEO admitted that there is 'no rush' for the transfer to take place but that his side remain interested in the possibility of bringing Lukaku back to the San Siro.

The Serie A side are also hoping to bring in Paulo Dybala after the expiry of his contract at Juventus.

Lukaku's lawyer met with the Milan-based side on Tuesday to see if there is any chance of working out a deal which would see the Belgian return to Italy.

When asked about Lukaku's future, and the potential of sitting down with the new owners at Chelsea, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said: “I think if he plans to talk with the owner it is not his plan to talk with me!

"It’s fair enough. Let’s see if he gets a meeting! It is his right. We will talk to anybody. We will evaluate any situation of any player including Romelu. We will see what is going to happen and what the plans are."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, with Inter unlikely to be able to afford Lukaku for the transfer fee which Chelsea paid for him last year.

