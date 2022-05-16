Inter Milan's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has opened up on the future of Ivan Perisic amid links to Chelsea.

The Blues have been linked to the Croatian international ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Speaking on his future, via Fabrizio Romano, Marotta confirmed that he wants to keep the Chelsea target in Italy.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

He said: “We want Perisić to continue here with us, for sure. We respect him.

“We’ll discuss at the end of the current season to make all the decisions."

The most recent developments have stated that Perisic is not interested in joining Newcastle United, instead awaiting offers from other Premier League clubs and Chelsea in particular.

Chelsea were previously linked with a move for the Croatian in January as injury to Ben Chilwell interrupted their season, however a move never materialised.

For him to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer, it is likely that Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri will have to depart.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Alonso has played a key role this season in Chilwell's absence, whilst Emerson is out on loan at Lyon but is set to return in the summer.

Barcelona have already registered interest in Alonso, whilst Emerson's future is undecided.

Chilwell will return from his long-term ACL injury next season but Chelsea may opt to bring in Perisic as back-up for the English international.

It remains to be seen as to whether Perisic will end up at Chelsea, but with Todd Boehly set to complete his consortium's takeover, the 33-year-old could become the first signing under new ownership.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube