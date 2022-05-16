Skip to main content

Inter Milan CEO Discusses Possibility of Ivan Perisic Moving to Chelsea

Inter Milan's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has opened up on the future of Ivan Perisic amid links to Chelsea.

The Blues have been linked to the Croatian international ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Speaking on his future, via Fabrizio Romano, Marotta confirmed that he wants to keep the Chelsea target in Italy.

imago1011966614h

He said: “We want Perisić to continue here with us, for sure. We respect him.

“We’ll discuss at the end of the current season to make all the decisions."

The most recent developments have stated that Perisic is not interested in joining Newcastle United, instead awaiting offers from other Premier League clubs and Chelsea in particular.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea were previously linked with a move for the Croatian in January as injury to Ben Chilwell interrupted their season, however a move never materialised.

For him to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer, it is likely that Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri will have to depart.

imago1011956684h

Alonso has played a key role this season in Chilwell's absence, whilst Emerson is out on loan at Lyon but is set to return in the summer.

Barcelona have already registered interest in Alonso, whilst Emerson's future is undecided.

Chilwell will return from his long-term ACL injury next season but Chelsea may opt to bring in Perisic as back-up for the English international.

It remains to be seen as to whether Perisic will end up at Chelsea, but with Todd Boehly set to complete his consortium's takeover, the 33-year-old could become the first signing under new ownership.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011966521h
Transfer News

Report: Ivan Perisic Not Interested in Newcastle United & Awaiting Chelsea Offer

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel: It May Be Impossible for Chelsea to Close Gap to Liverpool

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011941255h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He Will Hold Further Chelsea Talks With Todd Boehly After Lunch Meeting

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011457365h
News

Report: Andreas Christensen Withdrew From Chelsea's FA Cup Final Squad Despite Not Being Injured

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012024340h
News

Reece James Spotted at Wembley Supporting Chelsea Women 24 Hours After FA Cup Heartbreak

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1012001023h
News

Chelsea Players React to FA Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1012004025h
News

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Praises 'Amazing Saves' By Chelsea's Mendy in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011998805h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejected PSG and Bayern Munich to Join Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago