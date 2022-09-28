Inter Milan Could Reconsider Move For Trevoh Chalobah In January

Trevoh Chalobah could be chased by Inter Milan if their centreback Milan Skriniar departs the club in January.

Chalobah was on the bench for the first three league games of this season, prompting rumours to hint at a move away for him, with a few top European clubs interested in his services.

He played the full 90 minutes in the Blues' 2-1 win against Leicester at the end of August, with that appearance his only one to date this campaign.

Chalobah chases Jamie Vardy against Leicester IMAGO / Action Plus

Inter Milan were one of the clubs interested in taking Chalobah on loan during the summer but Thomas Tuchel, while he was still in charge at Chelsea, was keen to keep the 23-year old in the event that the Blues didn't sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

Italian outlets are now reporting that Inter could revive their interest in Chalobah in the event that their Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar departs in the January transfer window, with the 27-year old being previously linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

Skriniar was a name Chelsea were looking at signing in the summer following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, but it was Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly that joined the Blues instead.

Fofana shields the ball from former Chelsea player Emerson against West Ham IMAGO / PanoramiC

However, it has been reported that Graham Potter used Chalobah as a deep lying midfielder in a behind closed doors friendly against Brighton during this international break, so perhaps the manager's new found position for the Chelsea academy graduate, with the Blues' midfield situation looking rather precarious, could mean he stays at Stamford Bridge beyond January.

