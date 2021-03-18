Inter Milan eyeing move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea’s left-back Emerson Palmieri in a deal that would reunite him with Antonio Conte.

The Italian international has struggled for game time this season under Thomas Tuchel and according to Calciomercato, as cited by Sempre Inter, the Serie A giants are keen on signing the out-of-favour defender.

The report says that the signing of a new left wing-back is priority for the Italian side in the summer transfer window and that Conte wants an expert crosser of the ball to improve the team.

Emerson has long been linked with a return to Italy, where he used to play for Palermo and then Roma, and the report adds that he’ll be able to leave for around £17 million, given that he isn’t part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans and will probably make it clear he wants to leave.

The 26-year-old started on the bench against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night but came on in the closing stages, and with his first touch, he scored to seal a 2-0 win for the Blues to ensure they progressed into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having played under Conte before, the Italians could look to reunite once more in their native homeland.

