Inter Milan keen on Emerson Palmieri to replace outgoings in January move

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on making a January move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is likely to leave west London in the winter window.

The Italian has made just seven appearances for the Blues this season, and is largely considered a fringe player by Lampard after the summer acquisition of Ben Chilwell.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte is reportedly keen for the club to up their pursuit of the 26-year-old, in order to replace a potential outgoing in Ivan Perisic, who is reportedly surplus to requirements at the Italian club.

Chelsea are reportedly only interested in letting him go on a permanent deal, with no loan plans seemingly part of any arrangement that will be made for the sale.

Chelsea take on West Ham in the last fixture before Christmas, looking to reverse their recent slump in form back at Stamford Bridge.

