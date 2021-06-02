Inter Milan Make Contact With Emerson Palmieri's Entourage Over Summer Move

Inter Milan have already made a move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old only made two appearances for the Blues in the 2020/21 Premier League season and is expected to be allowed to leave in the summer as Chelsea trim their squad ahead of welcoming new arrivals to Stamford Bridge.

He was heavily linked with a switch away in January, with Inter Milan showing interest, as well as AS Roma also signalling interest on a reunion with the Italy international.

And now a fresh report from Gianluca Di Marzio in Italy claims Inter have already made contact with Emerson's entourage over a summer move.

After parting ways with Antonio Conte, Simone Inzaghi has placed Emerson at the 'top' of his preference list of new additions.

What Emerson's agent recently said following Chelsea's Champions League final win over Manchester City

Speaking to Calcio Mercato, via Sport Witness, Fernando Malta said: “Emerson is delighted! Getting to such a level is enormous personal satisfaction. We’re talking about a boy who grew up dreaming of this goal, starting from a tough neighbourhood in Brazil.

“Today, he’s a champion of Europe and has shared the joy with his family. A truly incredible goal: how many players can say they have won a Champions League?

“He had a period in Serie A where he made the leap in quality. If there were all the conditions, if there was the ideal scenario, he would be happy. Of course, as an agency we don’t just focus on there. Emerson has attracted the attention of other leagues and other major continental realities.”

