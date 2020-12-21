NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Report: Inter Milan plotting January move for N'Golo Kante

Publish date:

Inter Milan are reportedly planning to make a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in the January transfer window after displaying interest last summer.

The Frenchman continues to form a pivotal part of the Chelsea system under Lampard and has made 20 appearances in all competitions.

According to Il Giorno via SempreInter, The Italian club will be in the position to make a move for Kante in January, if they can manage to secure a sale of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen for a figure of €30-35 million.

Antonio Conte is known to be a long-term admirer of the 29-year-old, and is keen to add more depth in the midfield, with Marcelo Brozovic and Arturo Vidal the only central options.

The Blues have been linked with a midfield reinforcement of their own in the January window, with the Blues reportedly keen on making a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

