Report: Inter Milan plotting January move for N'Golo Kante

Inter Milan are reportedly planning to make a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in the January transfer window after displaying interest last summer.

The Frenchman continues to form a pivotal part of the Chelsea system under Lampard and has made 20 appearances in all competitions.

(Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Il Giorno via SempreInter, The Italian club will be in the position to make a move for Kante in January, if they can manage to secure a sale of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen for a figure of €30-35 million.

Antonio Conte is known to be a long-term admirer of the 29-year-old, and is keen to add more depth in the midfield, with Marcelo Brozovic and Arturo Vidal the only central options.

The Blues have been linked with a midfield reinforcement of their own in the January window, with the Blues reportedly keen on making a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

