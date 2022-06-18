Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan Receive Important Proposal From Chelsea For Milan Skriniar

Chelsea are in the market for new defenders this summer and one of their new targets could be Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan as reports suggest the Italian club have received an important proposal for the player.

The Blues are already in the process of working on a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla but are also said to be in the market for another defender with the target possibly being Skriniar. 

Chelsea are in negotiations with Inter for a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku return to his former club on loan, with all parties currently confident over a deal.

Lukaku Belgium

However, Inter have already told Chelsea that negotiations for any of their players would remain separate to those of the negotiations over Lukaku.

Skriniar is a central defender that would be a great addition to the Chelsea side however the Blues will undoubtedly face competition for the player from the likes of PSG and more. 

According to Italian transfer journalist, Di Marzio;

“Inter have received an ‘important proposal’ from Chelsea for Milan Škriniar

Negotiations are underway.”

Chelsea will be looking to bolster their squad this summer under the backing of their new American owners, looking to make a good impression.

