Inter Milan set £102M valuation for Chelsea and Man City target Romelu Lukaku as Erling Haaland alternative

Author:
Publish date:

Inter Milan have placed a £102 million valuation on forward Romelu Lukaku who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League - Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked.  

The 27-year-old has netted 25 times and has been targeted as possible striking options for Chelsea and Man City as an alternative to Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

And Corriere dello Sport claim that Inter have placed a £102 million price-tag on the Belgian centre-forward, who they signed for around £75 million back in 2019 from Manchester United. 

Lukaku's contract runs until 2024 but Inter could be forced to sell one of their top stars this summer due to their tough financial situation which has seen them lose around £115 million for the 2020-21 financial year. 

Haaland is the prime target for Chelsea and Manchester City as his representatives take a tour to the interested clubs to scope out their interest and proposals. 

Chelsea have also been linked with Sergio Aguero who will leave Manchester City at the end of the season. 

