Inter Milan to 'reject Chelsea with force' if they try to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer

Inter Milan will reportedly reject any move Chelsea try to make this summer for Romelu Lukaku.

The 27-year-old is the subject of interest from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly keen on bringing him back to England.

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker this summer and are ready to take 'concrete action' to try to sign the Belgian this summer.

This will be the case for the Blues if they are unable to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with Lukaku second on Roman Abramovich's transfer shortlist.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Chelsea could offer in excess of €100 million for Lukaku but as per Calciomercato, the feeling is that any type of assault will be rejected with force

Lukaku left Stamford Bridge back in 2014 after three years at the club but a return could be on the cards as Chelsea look for a new man to lead their line.

Thomas Tuchel has remained tight-lipped though on any incomings this summer, stating that they will 'have to wait' to see if they can invest in the squad this summer.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

"Honestly we have to wait," he said recently. "It’s another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it’s best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have."

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City has also been linked with the Argentine confirmed to be leaving the Etihad at the end of the season.

