Report: Inter Milan Will Increase Offer For Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan are preparing to increase their offer for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as they look to re sign their former player this summer, according to Di Marzio.

Lukaku is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with a return to Milan set to be on the cards.

Inter sent their first offer to Chelsea for a loan deal for Lukaku however their intial offer is understood to have been rejected.

Chelsea are said to be willing for Lukaku to leave the club this summer with the Belgian's heart also set on a return to Inter.

IMAGO / News Images

Inter will have to improve their offer for Lukaku which is something the Italian side are preparing to do.

According to Di Marzio;

“The Nerazzurri will increase their offer from the initial €5m. It seems Chelsea’s request could be around €15 million for the loan, to allow him to wear the Inter shirt again.”

Lukaku has failed to hit the ground running during his return to Chelsea and reports had surfaced in the past suggesting his desire to leave the club.

The Belgian international has expressed his desire to return to Inter where he helped the Italian side become Serie A champions during his time.

