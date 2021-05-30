Inter Milan Willing to Sell Chelsea Target Romelu Lukaku - Striker to Decide Future After Euros

Inter would be willing to let star striker Romelu Lukaku leave for the right price this summer.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter this summer, with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and PSG all registering their interest in the forward’s signature.

According to Corriero dello Sport via TEAMtalk, Chelsea have made contact with the Belgium international's representatives and the Serie A outfit would be willing to cash in on the forward should a club offer a fee in the region of €120 million [£102.9 million].

The former Manchester United, whose current contract at Inter runs until 2024, has been tipped to leave the recently crowned Serie A title winners after Inter manager Antonio Conte confirmed that he will be departing the club at the end of the campaign.

As per Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Chelsea have reached out to Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello regarding a possible switch from the Nerazurri after the European Championships.

It has also been claimed that the west London side would need to make the ex-Everton star both their highest paid player and most expensive signing ever.

The Chelsea hierarchy believe that the club is in a position to strike a deal that few of their rivals would be willing to match.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland have been named as alternative targets for Tuchel’s side, who’re planning a major squad overhaul to challenge for major trophies next season.

