‘It’s a Risk’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Interest in Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan believes Chelsea will be taking a 'risk' if they sign Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.
Earlier this week, Chelsea were surprisingly linked with a shock move for former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gabonese international only joined Barcelona in January but with the Spanish side in financial crisis, they might be forced to sell the 33-year-old.
Auba is Premier League proven, winning the Golden Boot with the Gunners, meaning he would be a fairly decent replacement for Timo Werner, who is linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.
However, not everyone thinks that this is a good solution to Chelsea's lack of forward options heading into the new campaign.
“It’s a stopgap, it’s a plug," Whelan told Football Insider.
“You could probably get one or two years out of him. So, depending on the price, it could be a good bit of business.
“Barca need the money, and Chelsea are throwing it around left, right, and centre.
“It’s a risk, a short-term solution. All it takes is one injury, and you’re back to square one. He’s not 23 anymore – he’s 33, so you’re prone to more injuries.
“The Premier League is much more demanding than La Liga now – so it could end up being a mistake.”
