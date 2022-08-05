Skip to main content

‘It’s a Risk’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Interest in Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan believes Chelsea will be taking a 'risk' if they sign Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Earlier this week, Chelsea were surprisingly linked with a shock move for former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese international only joined Barcelona in January but with the Spanish side in financial crisis, they might be forced to sell the 33-year-old.

Auba is Premier League proven, winning the Golden Boot with the Gunners, meaning he would be a fairly decent replacement for Timo Werner, who is linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

However, not everyone thinks that this is a good solution to Chelsea's lack of forward options heading into the new campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s a stopgap, it’s a plug," Whelan told Football Insider.

“You could probably get one or two years out of him. So, depending on the price, it could be a good bit of business.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

“Barca need the money, and Chelsea are throwing it around left, right, and centre.

“It’s a risk, a short-term solution. All it takes is one injury, and you’re back to square one. He’s not 23 anymore – he’s 33, so you’re prone to more injuries.

“The Premier League is much more demanding than La Liga now – so it could end up being a mistake.”

Read More Chelsea News

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Latest Bid For Wesley Fofana Is Over £70 Million

By Stephen Smith8 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

‘Part of the Focus’ - Medical Expert on Wesley Fofana’s Injury Amid Chelsea Interest

By Charlie Webb53 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

‘There’s a Void There’ - Pundit on Chelsea Signing Marc Cucurella Over Manchester City

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer News

‘That Is Some Deal’ - Pundit on Carney Chukwuemeka Leaving Aston Villa for Chelsea

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Reece James versus Everton
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Everton v Chelsea | Premier League Opener

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Alonso
Transfer News

Barcelona Edge Closer To Signing Chelsea Full-Back Marcos Alonso

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Chelsea flag
News

Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Holds Talks With Chelsea

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Kai Havertz and Yerry Mina
News

Everton v Chelsea: Key Players Absent For Premier League Opener

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago