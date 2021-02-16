"It's for the clubs to decide" - Fikayo Tomori remaining coy over potential permanent move to Milan

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori isn't pondering over what lies in store for him past this summer following an eye-catching start to life at AC Milan.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri on a six-month loan deal in January with an option to make his stay permanent in the summer if Milan wanted to activate the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons clause.

On being asked if the thought of extending his stay at Milan past this summer had crossed his mind, Tomori said: "There was nothing much to think really. Once I switched to Milan, it was all about Milan. Whatever happens at Chelsea, happens at Chelsea," in an interview with BBC Sport.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba received only one PL offer amid Real Madrid links

READ MORE: Revealed - Chelsea's priorities for the summer transfer window

READ MORE: Chelsea scouts weren't fully convinced by RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano as Bayern confirm five-year deal

Tomori has featured four times for the Italian side already and has made quite the impression, especially after turning up to training despite the players being given the day off.

The coming months are vital for the defender as he aims to earn a call-up from the England national team with the European Championships set to kick off in June.

"I'd be lying if I said I'm not thinking about it, of course I am," said Tomori, on being quizzed if he's striving for a return to Gareth Southgate's squad, having made his senior debut for the Three Lions in November 2019.

READ MORE: Report - Hakim Ziyech 'wants to leave' Chelsea in the summer



READ MORE: Bayern Munich win race to sign Chelsea target Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig

READ MORE: Jorginho's agent hints at potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli

"But at the moment I'm taking it game by game, week by week and hopefully at the end of the season, I have a Scudetto and I'm in the England squad."

AC Milan director Ricky Massara is 'in love' with the defender, and there is a growing possibility that they will activate his buy-out clause.

It's a growing belief among the Milan faithful that the only reasons Tomori won't end up signing a permanent deal would be a drop-off in performance or if the club have another opportunity they simply can't miss.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube