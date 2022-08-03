‘It’s Nice to See’ - Pundit Praises Timo Werner Amid Chelsea Exit

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has said it's nice to see a player focusing on football and not just money.

It's looking more and more likely that Timo Werner is going to depart Stamford Bridge this summer amid a reported feud with Thomas Tuchel.

The German has been linked with Newcastle United but it seems like he is going to return to his old club, RB Leipzig.

Werner is reportedly taking a 50% pay cut so he can leave Chelsea this window, something not many players would do.

IMAGO / PA Images

Due to this decrease in wage, one pundit has praised 26-year-old for just wanting to play football.

"He just wants to play football, clearly, so it’s nice to see that it’s not just about the pound signs," Whelan told Football Insider.

“He’s been paid a lot of money at Chelsea, but it’s not worked out. He should have done better, there’s no doubt about it.

“His end product is just not there – whether it’s assists or goals – he just doesn’t have enough.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“But to hold your hands up and want to go back to his old club just shows his desire to play football, keep fit, and keep himself in that Germany squad for the World Cup.

“It takes a lot to do that. It’s basically saying: ‘Yeah, I haven’t done enough and I’m willing to start again.’

“Let’s hope Chelsea can replace him well.”

