Skip to main content

‘It’s Nice to See’ - Pundit Praises Timo Werner Amid Chelsea Exit

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has said it's nice to see a player focusing on football and not just money.

It's looking more and more likely that Timo Werner is going to depart Stamford Bridge this summer amid a reported feud with Thomas Tuchel.

The German has been linked with Newcastle United but it seems like he is going to return to his old club, RB Leipzig.

Werner is reportedly taking a 50% pay cut so he can leave Chelsea this window, something not many players would do.

Timo Werner

Due to this decrease in wage, one pundit has praised 26-year-old for just wanting to play football.

"He just wants to play football, clearly, so it’s nice to see that it’s not just about the pound signs," Whelan told Football Insider.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He’s been paid a lot of money at Chelsea, but it’s not worked out. He should have done better, there’s no doubt about it.

“His end product is just not there – whether it’s assists or goals – he just doesn’t have enough.

Timo Werner

“But to hold your hands up and want to go back to his old club just shows his desire to play football, keep fit, and keep himself in that Germany squad for the World Cup.

“It takes a lot to do that. It’s basically saying: ‘Yeah, I haven’t done enough and I’m willing to start again.’

“Let’s hope Chelsea can replace him well.”

Read More Chelsea News

Armando Broja
Transfer News

‘Would Be Criminal’ - Pundit Urges Chelsea to Give Armando Broja a Chance

By Charlie Webb21 minutes ago
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Juventus to ‘Step up’ Their Interest in Chelsea’s Jorginho

By Charlie Webb41 minutes ago
Kyle Walker-Peters
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Enquire About Southampton Ace Kyle Walker-Peters As Premier League Draws Nearer

By Kieran Neller44 minutes ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Interested In Late Swoop For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Stalls With Brighton Unsure

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Emerson 3
Transfer News

Chelsea Wish Emerson A Happy Birthday As The Star Looks Likely To Leave For Italy

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Carney Chukwuemeka Chose Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea See Inter Milian's Cesare Casadei As A Potential Successor To N'Golo Kante And Jorginho

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago