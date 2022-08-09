'It's Probably Easier For Him In Germany' - John Barnes Assesses Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig

With Timo Werner's move to German side RB Leipzig on the verge of being completed, John Barnes has given his thoughts on his time at Chelsea.

Speaking with BonusCodeBets, Barnes said, “I think Timo Werner is not a centre-forward. He comes in from the wide position. If you sign him to be an out and out-centre-forward, that is not his game. He plays differently in Germany. It’s probably easier for him in Germany. So coming with the expectation that it hasn’t worked out doesn’t mean that he is not a good player.”

“He’s a fantastic player, but it didn’t work out.

“So for him, if he feels like going back to somewhere where he’s loved will be good for him, because it probably isn’t going to work for him in Chelsea, I think it would be best for everybody if that situation could be resolved sooner rather than later.”

Despite his Stamford Bridge career not going the way he would have wanted it to, Werner, 26, has carried on contributing to the German national side. He now has 24 goals to go alongside his 53 caps.

The Stuttgart-born forward is expected to complete his return to RB Leipzig soon in a deal thought to be worth around £25m. This is significantly less than the £45m Chelsea paid for him in 2020.

