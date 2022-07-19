Skip to main content

'It’s Rare to Find' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea’s New Signing Kalidou Koulibaly

Thomas Tuchel has talked about the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea.

Tuchel went into this summer with one main suggestion for Todd Boehly. Sign three centre-backs.

Early on in the window, the Blues were linked with the likes of Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt

However, Ake is reportedly staying at Manchester City and De Ligt is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich.

Kalidou Koulibaly

One player who was linked and Chelsea successfully signed was Koulibaly from Napoli.

Todd Boehly apparently signed the 31-year-old for £34m and he made him the second highest earner at the club.

This was a transfer that was needed though and Tuchel seems more than happy with the new addition to his squad.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Speaking to Chelseafc.com, Tuchel talked about what impact Koulibaly will have on his Chelsea side.

"Kali combines a level of quality, talent, personality, strength in set pieces, offensively, defensively, header, and physicality. It’s rare to find. He played so many matches on the highest level.

"He knows already some players from national team like Edu and Jorgi from Napoli. I hope he can make his way very quickly to the team, feel well. He is now training half individual, half with the group."

